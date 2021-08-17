Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 307,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

