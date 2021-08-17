Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 17th (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Two’s (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. Kismet Acquisition Two had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIIU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

