Klimatas Market Capitalization Tops $9,581.51 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $9,581.51 and approximately $952.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

