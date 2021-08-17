Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €13.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.13 ($15.45).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of KCO opened at €12.11 ($14.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.90. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

