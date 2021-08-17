Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

