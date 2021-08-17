Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY remained flat at $$13.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,249. Koç Holding AS has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

