KoHo Chain (KHC) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00158539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,751.22 or 0.99749329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.00910940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.08 or 0.06910002 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

