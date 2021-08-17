Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

