Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.