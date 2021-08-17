Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the July 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KRKNF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.37 target price (down from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

