KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 11,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBUY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,750,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $901,000.

