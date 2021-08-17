Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

