L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

