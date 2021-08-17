Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 55.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 60.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after buying an additional 913,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

