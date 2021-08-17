Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 515 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

