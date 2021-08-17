Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

C stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

