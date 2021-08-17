Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $319.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.38. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.