Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

