Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.83.

Savaria stock opened at C$20.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$13.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

