Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE:LEAF traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.60. 29,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33. Leaf Mobile has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.80.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

