Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $4,430,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Lear by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 27.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

