LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Barclays

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.38 ($163.98).

Shares of LEG opened at €139.10 ($163.65) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €127.41.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

