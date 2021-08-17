Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

