Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,521,300 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 92,842,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 860.1 days.
LNVGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
