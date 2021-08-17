Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,521,300 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 92,842,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 860.1 days.

LNVGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

