Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $280,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

ENB stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.