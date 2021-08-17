Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1.15 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.30. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 86.90% from the company’s current price.

USA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. 12,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

