Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

