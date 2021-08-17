Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Down 17% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $98.52 million and $137.61 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00008820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00132375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,630.08 or 1.00240358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00914482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.19 or 0.06977468 BTC.

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

