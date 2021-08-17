Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.81.

NYSE LSI opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

