Lifesci Capital Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Market Perform

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHDX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

LHDX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

