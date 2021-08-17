Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZEV stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEV. Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

