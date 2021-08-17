Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $8.35. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 36,234 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

