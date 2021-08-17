Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 630,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

