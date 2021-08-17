Linda Baddour Sells 1,260 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.95. 6,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,219. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $411.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Waters by 145,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

