LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Update

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LINUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,622. LiNiu Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group is engaged in offering agricultural products and services. The company offers LiNiu Network platform, which is electronic business to consumer (B2C), customer to customer (C2C) and online to offline (O2O) trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. It also offers its products in a range of categories which include agricultural resource, seeding agricultural, agricultural & sideline, wisdom agriculture, Chinese herbal medicine and handicrafts.

