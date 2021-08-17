LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Update

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LINUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,622. LiNiu Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
