Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGHL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the first quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lion Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Lion Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Lion Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGHL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 5,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

