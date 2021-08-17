Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells $377,507.79 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00.

LQDT stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 154,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $19,806,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $4,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

