Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells $377,507.79 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00.
LQDT stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 154,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research firms have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $19,806,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $4,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
