Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $56.87 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $56.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00014427 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,471,197 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.