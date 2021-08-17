LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.38.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

