Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%.

LRFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,147. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

