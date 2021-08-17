Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.
Shares of LGIQ stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Logiq has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Logiq
