Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Shares of LGIQ stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Logiq has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.