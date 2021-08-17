London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in July

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 316,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,194. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

