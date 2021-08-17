Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.52.

Shares of LULU opened at $407.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

