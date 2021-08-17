LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $415.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

