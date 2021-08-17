M/I Homes, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

