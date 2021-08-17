Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.