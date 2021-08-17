Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

