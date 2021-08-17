Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.11

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.11 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.
MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,619,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
