Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.11

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.11 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,619,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

