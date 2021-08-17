Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.