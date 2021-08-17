Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Steven Harold Nigro Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MHLD stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $270.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Maiden alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.